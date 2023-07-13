A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday at a crosswalk near the District of Columbia’s National Mall after the suspect fled from a traffic stop, authorities said.

Uniformed officers with the Secret Service attempted to pull the driver over for an expired registration around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, according to a statement from Lt. Paul Mayhair.

The driver began complying with the traffic stop, but then sped off and ran a red light, striking multiple people at a nearby crosswalk.

One of the victims was critically wounded and rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, then died.

A Secret Service spokesman said a lookout for the vehicle is being circulated to area law enforcement.

