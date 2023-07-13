President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his war in Ukraine, adding that the fighting won’t drag on for years.

Speaking at a joint press conference Thursday in Helsinki with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, the U.S. president said the Ukraine war won’t continue for long because Russia can’t keep up the fight.

“There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine. He has already lost that war,” Mr. Biden said when asked if Ukraine not being admitted to NATO could embolden Mr. Putin.

The U.S. president said Russia’s resources are being stretched with the war and that Mr. Putin will likely eventually “decide it’s not in the interest for Russia, economically, politically or otherwise.”

“He could end the war tomorrow. He could just say, ‘I’m out,’” Mr. Biden said, adding that he believes Ukraine’s current counteroffensive will result in a peace settlement.

The president’s remarks came as Ukraine counterattacked while aiming to liberate all Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

Last week, the U.S. approved sending cluster bombs to Ukraine despite opposition from some other world leaders.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.