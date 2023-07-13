White House climate envoy John Kerry fielded a barrage of criticism and questions Thursday from House Republicans over his office’s transparency, his own carbon footprint and his upcoming trip to Beijing as China fails to meet its climate change promises.

A roving international climate czar for President Biden, Mr. Kerry was the subject of intense scrutiny by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee for advancing what GOP critics said is a radical climate agenda that falls on deaf ears with the world’s largest foreign polluters like China, India and Russia.

“You can’t worry about the efficiency of your home if you can’t make rent or if you can’t make your mortgage. You can’t worry about the emissions of your automobile if you can’t make the payments on your car,” said Florida GOP Rep. Brian Mast. “It seems, in many cases, like you are hell-bent on enacting policies not by votes through the House of Representatives or in the Senate, but by fiat.”

Mr. Kerry said his position as an international White House liaison brokering emissions-slashing pacts with foreign counterparts is an integral part of Mr. Biden’s green agenda and combating climate change. His post did not require Senate confirmation, and he is serving in a first-of-its-kind role under the State Department.

“We’re beyond just climate change, frankly. I don’t refer to it as that anymore. It’s only a massive crisis,” Mr. Kerry testified. “No country can solve the climate crisis alone. This requires multilateralism… because if China doesn’t reduce its emissions, we’re all in trouble. Russia, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico — countless countries all need to step up and be part of the solution.”

Mr. Kerry will meet with Chinese climate officials next week to engage in what he called “candid conversations between the world’s two largest economies” about climate change, even as the globe’s largest greenhouse gas emitter appears to be ignoring its own long-term carbon reduction pledges with a surge in coal production.

The communist nation has also been condemned for using slave labor of minority Uyghurs and children, the former of which is used for producing solar panels.

Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said China is not an “honest broker when it comes to addressing emission reduction” because of its developing nation status that allows lower standards under the Paris climate agreement.

“I think countering China and their malign agenda should be the top priority of the State Department, and I’m concerned the administration is prioritizing their own sort of political agenda over this national security issue,” the Texas Republican said. “They are held to a different standard than we are under the Paris Agreement, yet they’re the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases and have shown no sign of relenting.”

China vows to peak its emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2060. The U.S. is pledging to reach net-zero by 2050. Global energy think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air projects China’s emissions could peak sooner, thanks to a massive expansion in wind and solar.

Mr. Kerry conceded some may “not see it as fair” and that he’s raised the issue with Chinese counterparts, but emphasized the U.S. must still push China to act.

“The Chinese government understands that this is a growing issue of concern,” he said.

The roughly three-hour hearing featured several contentious moments between the panel’s Republican members and Mr. Kerry over his office’s longstanding refusal to disclose details about its operations and official travel, and his prior use of a private jet connected to his wife.

Chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus Scott Perry referred to Mr. Kerry as a “grifter” while questioning the science behind human-caused climate change. The Arizona Republican suggested that Mr. Kerry’s carbon-reducing advocacy “might be exacerbating” climate change by depriving plants of carbon dioxide, a theory not supported by climate scientists.

“Plant life all depends on CO2. When we kill it, then we’re done, too,” Mr. Perry said.

Mr. Kerry responded: “Why do you think 195 countries in the world, their prime ministers, their presidents…”

“They’re grifting like you are, sir,” Mr. Perry interjected.

“That’s a pretty shocking statement, that you believe that all the scientists in the world are grifters,” Mr. Kerry said.

Rep. Cory Mills, Florida Republican, took a jab at Mr. Kerry’s prior use of an emission-spewing private jet formerly owned by the business of his wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry.

Mr. Mills said he hoped “it wasn’t too problematic for your operational team and your private jet to get here,” to which Mr. Kerry responded it would be “pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here.”

“One of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear … is this private jet,” Mr. Kerry said. “We don’t own a private jet. I don’t own a private jet. I personally have never owned a private jet.”

Mr. Kerry’s roughly 45-member office has long departed from government transparency norms by rebuffing public records requests for basic information about his work schedule, budget and personnel. He suggested they could speed up such requests, which his office previously said would take years to produce, with more government funding. Mr. Kerry’s budget last year was nearly $17 million, per the State Department.

Mr. Kerry’s office has also failed to keep track of the carbon emissions produced by his frequent travel, as required by law. He described it as an unfortunate failure that he hopes gets corrected soon.

“It is my assessment that you are afraid of the American people knowing exactly what it is that you are up to at places like the climate change conferences that you attend,” Mr. Mast said.

