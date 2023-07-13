A man was shot and killed Thursday near Howard University Hospital in what District of Columbia police said was an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Bryant streets NW, Metropolitan Police Cmdr. James Boteler said at a news conference.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“We believe, preliminarily, that this was a potential robbery that went bad in which our victim was shot,” Cmdr. Boteler said.

Police are looking for a white SUV that was last seen fleeing southbound on Georgia Avenue NW. Authorities expect to release photos of the suspect vehicle once they have gathered images.

Cmdr. Boteler didn’t share if anything was stolen from the victim.

A Howard University spokesperson told WTOP News that the victim has no relation with the school.

