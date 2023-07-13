Surfers in California have been warned to keep an eye out for a territorial sea otter that has been nibbling surfboards.

The Santa Cruz police department warned that the otter had been “biting, scratching and climbing on surfboards.”

Otter 841, as the five-year-old female has been named, is an orphan that was raised in captivity.

Her mother also had a habit of attacking seafarers and wildlife experts are now wondering how Otter 841 learned this bad habit.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to capture her, with support of the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The aquarium regularly rehabilitates and fosters otters.