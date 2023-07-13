The Powerball jackpot has grown to $875 million — the third-largest prize in the lottery’s history — after no one picked all of the winning numbers Wednesday night.

The five numbers drawn Wednesday night were 23, 35, 45, 66 and 67, and the Powerball number was 20. One ticket bought in Florida and another in Indiana matched all five numbers, winning $1 million.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since April 19.

The next drawing is on Saturday, and players will have a 1-in-292,200,000 shot at the grand prize.

If that drawing produces a grand prize winner, that person will get to choose either taking a $441.9 million lump sum cash option or an immediate partial payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is played in 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.