Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie says he’s ready to beat GOP opponent Donald Trump — including in the ring.

The former New Jersey governor told Fox News host Piers Morgan in a recent interview that he would no doubt emerge victorious in a head-to-head fight with the ex-president.

“Come on,” Mr. Christie said with a smile in response to the question. “Guy is 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.”

Mr. Trump, known to be a fan of UFC fighting, is actually 77 years old. Mr. Christie, whose heavy build has been criticized by Mr. Trump and his aides, is 60.

“I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants — whether it’s on a debate stage or in the octagon,” said Mr. Christie.

He is considered a long-shot candidate in a crowded GOP primary field. Mr. Trump continues to dominate the race by an average of more than 30 points in the polls over his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mr. Christie polls in the low single digits.

