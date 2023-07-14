Members of the far-left ‘squad’ of House Democrats are vowing to snub Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s joint address to Congress next week, and they’re not mincing words.



Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, kicked off the boycott in a lengthy social media thread, citing the Jewish nation’s 2019 decision to bar her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from visiting over their support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.



“There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied @RashidaTlaib the ability to see her grandma,” tweeted Ms. Omar.



She was followed by Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who accused Israel of “enforcing an apartheid state.” Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are also reportedly planning to skip the speech.



“The Israeli government is responsible for enforcing an apartheid state and rampantly abusing the rights of Palestinians,” said Ms. Bush in a Thursday tweet. “Congress should not be giving a platform to the President of a country that shows no respect for human rights. I will not be attending his joint address.”

Mr. Herzog is scheduled to meet with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during the visit to Washingotn on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as deliver the joint address to Congress.



“As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary, the visit will highlight our enduring partnership and friendship. President Biden will reaffirm the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel’s security,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.



Mr. Bowman told Axios that he’s “probably going to be boycotting,” citing “the treatment of Palestinians.” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told Axios and Jewish Insider that she’s not planning to attend. Ms. Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, has not spoken publicly about her plans.



Their plans to spurn the address were condemned by Republicans who blasted the decision as antisemitic. Some Democrats also questioned the wisdom of sitting out.



“I think it’s terrible,” Rep. Kathy Manning, North Carolina Democrat, told the Jewish Insider. “I think they ought to listen to what he has to say. If you’re not willing to listen to the president, who is trying to achieve the right thing for his country — why close yourself off?”



Will Reinert, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson, ripped the “hateful boycott,” asking “How long will House Democrats allow this rabid anti-Semitism to grow in their ranks?”



“Whether it’s Ilhan Omar, Hakeem Jeffries or Rashida Tlaib, the entire House Democrat caucus is all too happy to ignore the rampant anti-Semitism in their party,” Mr. Reinert said. “With each comment ignored, these bigoted members feel more emboldened to ramp up their hateful rampages.”



This isn’t the first time Democrats have snubbed an Israeli leader. Fifty-eight Democrats boycotted a 2015 joint address to Congress by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ms. Omar said that inviting Mr. Herzog to speak sends the “wrong signal.”



“The United States can and should use its diplomatic tools to engage with the Israeli government, but giving the current government the honor of a joint televised address sends the absolute wrong signal at the wrong time,” said Ms. Omar.



Last month, six House Democrats boycotted a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the nation’s treatment of its minority Muslim population.

