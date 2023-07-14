The GOP-controlled House advanced the annual Pentagon policy bill after days of negotiations on contentious amendments, including the add-on to halt abortion travel payments by the military.

The National Defense Authorization Act squeaked through the House on a 219-210 bipartisan vote. The defense bill is loaded with over 300 amendments, including lightning-rod additions that seek to halt the Pentagon’s abortion policy, gut diversity, equity and inclusion positions and training in the military and stop military benefits from paying for transgender-related medical services.

The bill now heads to the Democrat-controlled Senate, which will take an ax to the contentious amendments penned by House Freedom Caucus members.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, largely kept his conference united in voting for the bill after quelling a hardline conservative revolt; four Republicans voted against the measure.

Democratic leadership was not as successful. Four House Democrats bucked their party’s leaders, who vowed to vote against the defense legislation following approval of Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson’s abortion amendment, by voting in favor of the NDAA.

The Democrats who voted for the measure were Reps. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Jared Golden of Maine and Danny Davis of Illinois.

