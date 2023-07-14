Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a six-week abortion ban into law, celebrating it at a gathering of Christian conservatives as a hallmark victory for the pro-life movement.

Republicans passed the bill in a one-day legislation session that infuriated Democrats and pro-choice activists and energized social and religious conservatives that have been fighting for years to tighten abortion laws in the post-Roe world.

“We have a responsibility not only to protect the unborn but to change the destructive culture of abortion that still exists in a post-Roe world,” Ms. Reynolds said at the Family Leader 2023 summit, which featured several 2024 GOP presidential candidates. “As I pro-life governor I will continue to promote policies designed to surround every person involved in a pregnancy with protection, love and support.”

“Today the most glaring injustice of all is about to be put right,” she said. “Everyone understands that a heartbeat signifies life and we understand when it falls silent something precious has been lost.”

Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, cried foul, saying the new law strips away a woman’s “bodily autonomy.”

“Kim Reynolds showed how much she doesn’t care about Iowans when she signed a cruel, unpopular abortion bill into law today while she attended a special interest group’s summit,” Ms. Hart said. “Iowa Democrats will continue to stand with the majority of Iowans who do not want these stricter abortion laws as we work toward regaining reproductive freedom.”

The signing ceremony was the latest chapter in a battle over abortion that started in 2018 when Ms. Reynold signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill into law. The law led to a series of court skirmishes that prompted Ms. Reynolds to call a special session this week to pass the new law that bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic are challenging the law in court.

“Our work is not done,” Ms. Reynolds said.

Ms. Reynolds is a beloved figure in conservative circles in Iowa.

For that reason, Republicans were left perplexed this week after former President Donald Trump attacked her for staying neutral in the 2024 presidential race. He appeared to be disgruntled by her perceived embrace of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

The beef has created an opening for Mr. Trump’s 2024 rivals to sing Ms. Reynold’s praises and has led some to switch their support to Mr. DeSantis.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.