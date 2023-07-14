Tucker Carlson never got the jab.

The former Fox News personality shared the news after asking former Arkansas Gov. Arkansas Hutchinson at the Family Leadership’s 2023 summit in Iowa how many coronavirus vaccine shots he received.

Mr. Hutchinson, who is running for president, countered: “How many covid shots did you take?”

“Zero,” Mr. Carlson said, triggering applause from the crowd.

President Biden urged vaccine mandates for employees working for businesses.

The stance generated some blowback from the right and cheers from the left.

Mr. Carlson was among the conservative voices that aired concerns about the vaccines being dangerous and charged the public mandates went too far.

Critics said the Biden administration’s efforts violated civil liberties and was a waste of money, Mr. Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News in April, served as moderator for the Family Leadership event, which featured a number of Republican presidential contenders.

