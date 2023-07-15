Eventbrite is facing blowback for taking down an event page for women advocating on behalf of single-sex spaces on the grounds that it violates the platform’s policy against “hateful” content.

Independent Women’s Network chapter leader Michelle Evans, organizer of the Aug. 12 Texas-based event “Let Women Speak Austin,” said her gathering was “intentionally misrepresented by Eventbrite as hate speech.”

“Eventbrite’s team of Trust and Safety experts politely communicated to me that they were capitulating to the trans ideologues, the loud minority who are perpetually offended by women speaking out against their intrusion into our sports and private spaces,” said Ms. Evans in a statement.

She posted an email from Eventbrite, a global event management and ticketing website, that said the planned event “violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events.”

“As a result, your event has been unpublished,” the email said. “Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account.”

The cancellation comes amid a national debate over fairness, privacy and safety for women versus inclusion and equality for transwomen, or males who identify as female.

Ms. Evans said she still plans to hold the event, which is billed on Facebook and other platforms as a gathering “where women can speak freely about the risks of gender identity ideology to women and girls, the dangers of gender self-ID, and the need to protect women’s sex-based rights.”

“Let Women Speak is coming to Austin whether the woke Stasi like it or not,” said feminist writer Meghan Murphy on her website.

Independent Women’s Forum president Carrie Lukas and Ms. Evans sent a letter Friday to Eventbrite calling on the company to reverse its decision.

“It is outrageous—and blatantly sexist—that you have chosen to cancel ‘Let Women Speak Austin,’” said the letter.

Those pushing back against the cancellation include Canadian psychologist and far-right commentator Jordan B. Peterson, who tweeted, “Hey @eventbrite/Do you have something against/You know/Actual women?”

The Washington Times has reached out to Eventbrite for comment.

Ms. Lukas said the “assault on women — on female prisoners, athletes, sexual assault victims — is what is hateful.”

“Eventbrite’s actions and lack of response is the epitome of cancel culture, and showcases bigotry and hatred towards women,” she said. “Independent Women’s Network is dedicated to standing up for women’s rights and for free speech across the board. This censorship must end.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.