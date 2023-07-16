Former President Donald Trump on Sunday praised U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case against him for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

The 2024 presidential candidate’s remarks come amid a request from his legal team for Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee, to postpone his trial until an unspecified date that would likely push it until after next year’s election.

“I know it’s a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge and a very strong judge,” Mr. Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “She’s very smart and very strong, and loves our country. We need judges that love our country so they do the right thing.”

Judge Cannon has been the subject of criticism by Democrats over her past rulings on the FBI’s investigation and search of Mr. Trump’s home in South Florida which were overturned twice by an appeals court.

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of Illegally retaining classified documents and obstruction of justice.

“I’m very proud to have appointed her,” Mr. Trump said of Judge Cannon.

