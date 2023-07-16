Former President Donald Trump said Sunday he’s considering his Republican presidential primary opponents as a potential running mate or Cabinet members.

The move would be consistent with past presidents, who commonly pick one of their primary rivals as a vice president or for their Cabinet.

On Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Mr. Trump singled out entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

“You have some good people on the stage, actually. I think you have some very talented people,” he said. “I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually.”

Mr. Trump added: “I think you have good potential Cabinet members, too.”

The ex-president is the frontrunner among the crowded primary field, besting his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by an average of more than 30 points in the polls.

Mr. Trump said of Mr. Scott: “I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s right now campaigning, and I’m sure Tim and everybody else would say I’m only interested in one, but Tim is a very talented guy and you have other very talented people.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.