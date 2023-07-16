Police in Florida have arrested a teen mother and accused her of killing her infant by feeding fentanyl-laced formula to the baby.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Wednesday that the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance charges.

The teen confessed to police that she put what she thought was cocaine in her 9-month-old son’s bottle to try to help him to sleep. Sheriff Leeper said an investigation revealed she instead put a lethal dose of the synthetic opioid in the child’s formula.

“Most babies are born to loving parents who take care of all of their needs. But, unfortunately some babies are born to individuals who have no business in being a parent,” Sheriff Leeper said at a press conference.

The sheriff said the baby had enough fentanyl in his blood to kill 10 people.



Police originally responded to a report of an unconscious child on June 26. Deputies found the baby had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff Leeper said follow-up interviews with the mother revealed “several inconsistencies in her [initial] statement were proven to be lies.”

The teen told police she was tired and wanted to take a nap when she put the narcotic in the baby’s bottle.

