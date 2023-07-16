NEWS AND OPINION:

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has a brief reminder for one and all. The Republican National Convention is now a year away. And that year could zip by sooner than people think.

“In one year, the 2024 Republican National Convention will bring Republicans together to accomplish our common goal of beating President Biden and restoring the American dream,” she said in a written statement shared with the Beltway on Sunday.

“The Committee on Arrangements is working hard every day to put on a top-tier convention in the world-class city of Milwaukee, and we are excited to host an event that showcases the very best of the Republican Party and will nominate the next President of the United States,” Ms. McDaniel said.

And for those who like extra details, the convention will be held July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The official logo for the event features “the Republican elephant, a classic, strong, and timeless symbol of our party,” the GOP said in a previous statement released June 13.

“The elephant is moving — on the charge, dynamic instead of static — and is going rightward, in the direction of conservative victory,” it noted.

DeSantis: Battle ready

A statement tells much about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his fundraising prowess.

“In a history-making fundraising quarter, Ron DeSantis for President raised more than any presidential campaign committee in the 2024 field — including current and former presidents. DeSantis’ record haul came despite only being in the race for fewer than six weeks,” the campaign said in a news release on Sunday.

“Without transfers or gimmicks, a majority of the candidates in the Republican field failed to raise $5 million into their campaign accounts. The DeSantis campaign brought in more than the Trump campaign while spending less,” the release said.

And the numbers: Mr. DeSantis brought in $20.1 million, followed by President Biden with $19.9 million, former President Donald Trump with $17.7 million, and Doug Burgum with $11.8 million.

The campaign credited Rob Pyers — a California-based data and media analyst who used Federal Election Committee data — as the source of these numbers.

“Our campaign brought in more than the entire field – including a current and former president – because the enthusiasm for Ron DeSantis’ movement to restore sanity to our nation and lead our Great American Comeback is unprecedented,” campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement.

“The generous support we received this quarter will be critical as we continue to capitalize on the momentum shift that occurred in Iowa this week,” she noted.

“Americans across the country are about to see a whole lot more of Ron DeSantis. Get ready,” noted Ms. Peck, who also led Mr. DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign.

Manchin watch

As reported in the Beltway on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin will host a “Common Sense Town Hall” at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday. The West Virginia Democrat will be accompanied by former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, a Republican. Mr. Manchin also recently revealed he has raised $1.2 million — yielding some chatter in the media that he could be mulling over a presidential run himself in 2024. Beltway will certainly keep an eye on this — as will others.

“Why it’s worth watching: No Labels is reportedly considering a ‘unity’ ticket in 2024, which has alarmed Democrats who think such a move would serve as a spoiler to President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Manchin has flirted with talk of a presidential campaign, though he downplayed that the visit should signal White House ambition during an interview last week,” wrote Morning Consult analyst Eli Yokley in a brief published Sunday.

Ivy-covered halls

Tough job, but someone has to do it: The American Spectator has singled out the nation’s “best conservative colleges” in their annual education issue. It is a lengthy, complex roster — so we will now turn to The College Fix — a student-written news organization — for their very handy and deft review of the new list.

“The list of 26 recommendations, primarily Christian and Catholic institutions, share common attributes, such as they are based in the traditional liberal arts, teach constitutional principles and the Western canon, and have also prioritized faith, honesty and integrity above all else,” the publication said.

“Most of the schools also boast strong graduation rates, high student ACT scores, ‘excellent’ sexual morals, and several conservative student clubs on campus,” the review said.

And now, on to the top schools:

“Eleven of the 26 on the list were given the distinction of ‘highly recommended.’ They are: Asbury University, AveMaria University, Benedictine College, Cedarville University, College of the Ozarks, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Grove City College, Hillsdale College, Patrick Henry College, Thomas Aquinas College and University of Dallas,” the College Fix advised.

“The remaining recommended schools on the list are: Baylor University, Belmont Abbey College, Brigham Young University-Provo, Catholic University of America, Concordia University (Nebraska), Harding University, Liberty University, Pepperdine University, Regent University, Samford University, Texas A&M, University of Notre Dame, University of St. Thomas (Texas), Wyoming Catholic College and Yeshiva University,” the review concluded.

Find additional insight at TheCollegeFix.com or Spectator.org

Poll du jour

93% of U.S. adults with college-aged children plan to help pay for some, if not all, of their child’s college education

88% agree that a college education is crucial for their child’s future.

78% rank “paying for college” as their top financial goal.

66% report savings and income as a source to pay for college.

61% will use grants and scholarships to help cover college costs.

45% wished they had spent more time researching and applying for scholarships.

44% “felt ready” to pay for college costs.

30% said their child will work to help cover college expenses.

Source: A College Ave Student Loan survey of 1,001 parents of current college students in the U.S. conducted online in May and released July 12 by Barnes & Noble Insights.

