Sen. Mark Kelly expressed concern Sunday that the push for a third-party presidential candidate by the nonpartisan group No Labels could spell disaster for President Biden’s reelection odds.

“This is a few individuals putting dark money behind an organization. It should not be about a few rich people. Obviously, I’m concerned about what’s going on here in Arizona and across the country,” the Arizona Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think the president has a very strong record to run on, and we have got about 18 months before the next election, and my hope is that this all gets sorted out.”

No Labels is hosting a Monday evening town hall in the early presidential primary state of New Hampshire featuring former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman and Sen. Joe Manchin III, further fueling speculation the conservative West Virginia Democrat may launch a third-party bid for the White House.

Mr. Kelly said he’s spoken with Mr. Manchin about his concerns regarding Mr. Biden’s reelection. Mr. Manchin, who’s up for reelection himself and is one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats, has repeatedly refused to rule out a presidential run.

Mr. Kelly declined to offer details about their private conversation.

“I talk to Senator Manchin frequently about a lot of things, this included,” he said.

