Police in Pennsylvania captured on Saturday a murder suspect who had escaped from a county jail nine days earlier.

Pennsylvania State Police took Michael C. Burham into custody around 6 p.m. after authorities received a tip he was in a wooded area near Conowingo Township, Lt. Col. George Bivens said Saturday during a news conference.

Burham, 34, will be put in an isolation cell at the Warren County Jail — the same jail he broke out of July 6 — before he’s transferred to a prison.

A married couple reported a “suspicious individual” to police around 4 p.m. Saturday after their dog alerted them to Burham’s presence near the back of their property.

The couple drove out on a golf cart and asked Burham what he was doing there. The murder suspect told them he was camping, according to authorities.

“The owner of the property recognized him, got his wife back into the golf cart and drove away from there so that he could immediately contact us as Burham fled into the woods,” Col. Bivens said at the press conference.

Police said he appeared “tired and worn out” and was wearing his prison pants inside out when he was captured shortly after.

Burham broke out of the Warren County Jail by climbing up a piece of exercise equipment and using a string of bed sheets to slide off the complex’s roof.

He was being held at the jail on a $1 million bail related to burglary, kidnapping and other charges.

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in New York, who was found shot dead in her home on May 11.

Burham had an active arrest warrant for rape at the time of Hodgkin’s killing. He has not been charged in the case at this time.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.