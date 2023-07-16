Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday he believes Donald Trump is using his presidential campaign to protect himself against legal prosecution.

“I certainly believe that he’s trying to use his candidacy and his campaign as a shield against legal prosecution,” the Maryland Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” “That’s probably the dominant factor for getting back in, other than reviving the money-making operation. That was the first administration.”

Mr. Trump has been charged with campaign finance violations in New York and mishandling classified documents after leaving office in Florida. The former president and 2024 Republican candidate faces potential charges in Georgia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr. Raskin, who led the House’s second impeachment of Mr. Trump, said it’s unclear whether Mr. Trump could pardon himself, if reelected to the White House.

“As with so many things relating to Donald Trump, it’s what we call a case of first impression,” said Mr. Raskin, a former constitutional law professor. “Nobody knows because nobody’s ever pushed the limits like this before. No president has ever been in a situation where he’s had to think about pardoning himself, much less essentially promising to pardon himself.”

