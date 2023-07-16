Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday attributed Donald Trump’s dominance in the polls to voters’ sympathy over the former president’s criminal cases in New York and Florida.

“At the end of the day, the [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg indictment just elevated him,” Mr. DeSantis said on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz.” “I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice.”

The White House hopeful continued: “I think there was a lot of sympathy. But then, I think just dominating the media coverage.”

Mr. Trump is accused of violating campaign finance laws in New York with hush-money payments made to two women before the 2016 election to shield extramarital affairs.

The ex-president holds a more than 30-point average lead in the polls, with his closest rival being Mr. DeSantis.

