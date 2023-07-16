Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said last week they arrested six D.C. residents in connection with a series of retail store thefts that took place in Rockville and Bethesda.

The suspects include adult siblings Shaquille Pittman, 28, and Regina Christmas, 21, as well as four juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17.

The accused robbers are said to have stolen $124,000 worth of merchandise from over 80 businesses in Montgomery County, the District and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Authorities said the suspects ransacked stores such as Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty and Nike in Montgomery County.

They are accused of using vehicles that were either stolen or carjacked from the District in order to carry out the thefts.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said that the ringleader was a 17-year-old.

Ms. Goff also said that Ms. Christmas was arrested in the District on June 21 for a separate charge, but was released by a D.C. Superior Court judge despite facing warrants for her arrest in Maryland.

“That was a court situation. D.C., they made the decision to let her go. She had felony warrants outside of Montgomery County and there was a decision in D.C. to let her go,” Ms. Goff told local ABC affiliate WJLA. “That was a source of contention. She has a court appearance later this month and we are hoping she will appear.”

One of the juvenile suspects is also connected to multiple armed robberies and carjackings, according to police.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.