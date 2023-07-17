Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit New Zealand to lead President Biden’s delegation to the Women’s World Cup and attend the U.S. team’s first game, the White House said Monday.

Mr. Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will depart Monday and stay through the week to attend the U.S. team’s match against Vietnam on Saturday, before heading home on Sunday.

“In addition to World Cup events and engagements with Team USA, the second gentleman will highlight U.S.-New Zealand shared values and priorities through his engagements with civil society representatives in New Zealand, including private sector leaders, community leaders, and students,” spokeswoman Liza Acevedo said.

On Thursday, Mr. Emhoff will meet with the U.S. team, the reigning world champions. He will also participate in a traditional Maori welcome ceremony and deliver remarks on gender equity and sports at a girls’ grammar school.

On Friday, he will discuss ways to counter hate and promote tolerance with Jacinda Ardern, the former New Zealand prime minister and special enjoy for the Christchurch Call — a coalition that works to eliminate violent-extremist content online.

On Sunday, he will tour the Auckland War Memorial Museum and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony before departing for the U.S.

Besides Mr. Emhoff, Mr. Biden is sending a World Cup delegation of Tom Udall, the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand; Emmy Ruiz, an assistant to the president and director of the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach; Tina Flournoy, a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition; and Lorrie Fair, a former U.S. Women’s National Team Player and chief program director for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

