President Biden invited the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Monday to the White House after one of its star players slammed him for a lack of invite or recognition.



The White House announced Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 25 to mark their 2022 WNBA title.



The invitation comes roughly a month after A’ja Wilson blasted Biden on Twitter for not extending a White House invitation.



After the Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup last month, Biden heaped praise in a tweet congratulating “the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”



“Today, the team and entire community are champions,” Biden tweeted.



Wilson took umbrage at Biden hailing another sports team in Las Vegas when her team won a title first.



“When is our White House visit?” she tweeted, adding a disparaging remark in response to Biden’s post.



The Aces won the championship over the Connecticut Sun in a 3-1 WNBA Finals series last September, a full seven months before the Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup.



Biden did not tweet any congratulations to the Aces besides not inviting them to the White House.



Traditionally, the president hosts teams that capture titles. Biden held a White House event last month honoring the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted NCAA champion athletes at the White House in June.

