Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is returning to the White House as a member of President Biden’s export council, an advisory committee on international trade.

Mrs. Bottoms highlighted the appointment in a weekend tweet, saying she was “honored” to be named after having served as Mr. Biden’s senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement from mid-2022 to earlier this year.

The President’s Export Council advises the president on policies and programs that impact U.S. trade performance. It also promotes exports and provides a forum for resolving trade problems, according to the White House.

Mrs. Bottoms is succeeding Cedric Richmond on the export council. She also replaced Mr. Richmond as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Mrs. Bottoms was elected mayor of Atlanta in 2017 but decided not to seek reelection in 2021.

During her tenure, she had notable spats with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, over COVID-19 restrictions.

