Country music star Jason Aldean cut short a Saturday concert in Connecticut due to a heat-related illness.

Concertgoers captured the moment Mr. Aldean stopped singing mid-set and darted off stage at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Temperatures reached a high of 89 degrees that day.

The singer said Sunday he’s “doing fine” after enduring a combination of “dehydration and heat exhaustion” during his show.

“It was pretty intense last night at the show — anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was,” Mr. Aldean said. “I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just like, I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

The country star said he took “a couple of IVs” to recuperate and apologized for the clunky start to his Highway Desperado tour, which runs through the end of October.

Xfinity Theatre confirmed that Mr. Aldean will reschedule his show.

“We’ll come back and make it up to you,” Mr. Aldean said in a recorded statement.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.