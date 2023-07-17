Sen. Joe Manchin III declined to say Monday whether he plans to launch a third-party presidential campaign, but sought to calm fears among Democrats that he could spell doom for President Biden.

Fueling further speculation of a potential longshot White House bid, the conservative West Virginia Democrat vowed not to act as a spoiler for Mr. Biden’s reelection hopes while speaking at a town hall hosted by the bipartisan group No Labels in the early primary state of New Hampshire.

“I’ve never been in any race that I’ve spoiled,” Mr. Manchin said. “I’ve been in races to win, and if I get in the race, I’m going to win.”

Mr. Manchin, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection next year, has refused to say whether he’ll seek another term.

He was joined at the event by former 2012 GOP presidential candidate and ex-Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman. No Labels wants to run a “unity ticket” like that of Mr. Huntsman and Mr. Manchin, an idea the two men declined to rule out.

“I think people are getting ahead of themselves, and they put the cart before the horse,” Mr. Manchin said. “We’re here to make sure that the American people have an option, and the option is moving the political parties off their respective sides. They’ve gone too far right and too far left.”

Mr. Huntsman said American media and voters have become too focused on horse-race politics rather than “common sense” bipartisan policies like those promoted by No Labels.

“You can ask about the horse race,” Mr. Huntsman said. “I didn’t know I was going to be sitting up here until a couple of weeks ago, and Joe called me.”

No Labels National co-Chair Benjamin Chavis Jr. said the group is looking to get a yet-to-be-determined unity ticket on the ballot in all 50 states. But he suggested that if it’s apparent by Super Tuesday that the two frontrunners are the Republican and Democratic nominees, No Labels’ ticket would drop out.

He cited polls showing the majority of voters souring on Mr. Biden and former President Donald Trump as proof “people are saying loud and clear” they want more options.

“Hopefully, by shaping the agenda … things will change. That’s our goal,” Mr. Chavis Jr. said. “But if it doesn’t change and we do get on the ballot — which we will — we will present a president and vice president on a No Labels ticket. We plan to do that, but only if we see we have an opportunity to win.”

