Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds does not appear too keen on the idea of being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vice presidential running mate, should the White House hopeful win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“I appreciate the comments. But look, I am so focused,” Ms. Reynolds said Monday on Fox News. “I’m busy working on being governor of the great state of Iowa, and I’m already working on cutting taxes again next year. That’s my focus right now.”

Her comments came after Mr. DeSantis said over the weekend he would consider the second-term governor for his short list of VP candidates.

“She’s one of the top public servants in America,” he said.

Republican presidential candidates have flocked to the first-in-the-nation caucus state in recent months, including Mr. DeSantis.

Second in the polls to Donald Trump by roughly 30 points, Mr. DeSantis also punched back at Mr. Trump for recently criticizing Ms. Reynolds. The ex-president, who is slated to be in Iowa again Tuesday for a town hall event with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, denounced the governor for refusing to endorse a candidate in the crowded primary.

“Anybody who is a Republican who is trying to denigrate her is way off base on that,” Mr. DeSantis told reporters.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.