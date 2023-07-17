New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday he is appointing Edward A. Caban as police commissioner, making him the first Latino to lead the New York Police Department.

The mayor said Commissioner Caban, a 32-year NYPD veteran, has served in precincts across the five boroughs and held “nearly every position” in the force. He rose to acting commissioner after Commissioner Keechant Sewell stepped down in June.

“A Bronx native, with more than 30 years of experience as one of New York’s Finest, Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time,” said Mr. Adams, a Democrat. “Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the police department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD.”

Mr. Adams ran for mayor in 2021 on a platform of restoring public safety amid worries about crime and dwindling quality of life in New York City following the COVID-19 crisis.

Efforts to restore confidence, including on the subway system, faced a rocky start although major crimes are slightly down compared to this point last year, including an 8% drop in murder and a 5% drop in robbery, according to NYPD statistics.

Felony assault and auto theft are up from last year, however.

The mayor highlighted positive trends in major categories in announcing the appointment.

“Commissioner Caban worked side by side with Commissioner Sewell to deliver double-digit decreases in shootings and murders in our first year — a downward trend that continues today,” Mr. Adams said.

For his part, Commissioner Caban told the mayor he was “humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe.”

“The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement. Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things. When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call,” the commissioner said.

Mr. Adams also appointed Tania Kinsella as first deputy commissioner, making her the first woman of color to serve in that role in NYPD history.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.