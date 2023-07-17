D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named Pamela Smith as the new acting head of the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

Acting Chief Smith, who previously ran MPD’s Homeland Security division as an assistant chief, becomes the first Black woman to serve as the District’s top cop.

She came to MPD in 2022 after serving in the U.S. Park Police for over two decades. She retired from her role as the first Black woman to lead that department as well.

