Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a Navy destroyer and a fleet of jet fighters to the Persian Gulf region following an increase in Iranian naval activity, including multiple attempts to seize commercial oil tankers, Pentagon officials confirmed Monday.

The U.S. is increasing its presence and ability to monitor the Strait of Hormuz in light of what U.S. officials say is the continued Iranian threat against international maritime traffic. Last week, the Iranian Navy attempted to detain two merchant vessels operating in the Strait and in the Gulf of Oman.

Mr. Austin ordered the USS Thomas Hudner and a contingent of F-35 and F-16 fighters to the region. The guided-missile destroyer arrived in the Middle East on Sunday after passing through the Suez Canal.

“In coordination with our partners and allies, the department is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the Strait and surrounding waters,” Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman said Monday.

On July 5, an Iranian warship approached the TRF Moss while the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker was in international waters in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian vessel left when the U.S.S. McFaul, a guided missile destroyer, arrived on station. Later that morning, the Navy received a distress call from the Richmond Voyager, a Bahamian-flagged oil tanker.

It was passing through international waters toward the Arabian Sea more than 20 miles off the coast of Muscat, Oman, when an Iranian vessel closed within one mile and ordered it to stop, according to U.S. Naval Force Central Command. The warship opened fire on the Richmond Voyager but there were no reports of injuries.

“Several rounds hit the ship’s hull near crew living spaces. The Iranian navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived,” the Navy said.

Biden administration officials said the Iranians have become more provocative and threatening to commercial shipping in the Gulf. Iran in turn called the U.S. decision to send additional jet fighters to the Persian Gulf region “destabilizing and provocative.”

“Such measures and moves could create new sensitivities in the region in the strategic sphere of the Persian Gulf and inflame insecurity and instability,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, according to the government-controlled Tasnim News Agency.

“Iran reserves the right to make the necessary deterrent arrangements in compliance with international laws, rules, and regulations,” Mr. Kanaani said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.