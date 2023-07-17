The FBI is searching for a Houston-area bank robber who authorities have dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit.”

The man robbed two banks July 5-13 by dressing as a woman, passing to the teller a threatening sticky note demanding money and leaving with the loot.

Federal agents said the robber took undisclosed amounts of cash from a Hancock Whitney Bank in northwest Houston on July 5 and a Wells Fargo Bank in southwest Houston on July 13.

The robber tried to hold up a Wells Fargo in east Houston on July 11, but the teller locked themselves in a secure room after receiving the sticky note. The robber soon left without any money.

No one was physically hurt during the robberies, authorities said.

Make a note of this: #FBI Houston’s Violent Crime Task Force is seeking the “Sticky Note Bandit” who has committed three robberies in the Houston area during the last ten days.



Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS with any information. Up to a $5,000 reward! #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cedRdgkAOO — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) July 14, 2023

The FBI said the robber is a 5-foot-8 Black man with a thin to medium build. He wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s sweater, black ballet flats and a black purse during his last two robberies.

Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement identify and arrest the robber.

