An Arizona woman was seriously injured Monday morning while being gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials.

The National Park Service said the 47-year-old woman was walking on the north shore of Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming when she and a person she was with spotted a pair of bison.

The two visitors began walking away from the animals. Then one of the bison charged and pierced the woman, causing what NPS said were “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen.”

The woman was flown to a hospital in eastern Idaho.

NPS said it wasn’t clear how close the visitors were to the bison before it charged. People are advised to stay more than 25 yards away from large creatures such as elk, moose, bighorn sheep, coyotes and bison.

“During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly,” the NPS said in a release. “Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.”

Park officials also said bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

The goring incident is still under investigation.

