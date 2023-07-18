A top evangelical leader in Iowa thinks voters are ready to “turn the page” from former President Donald Trump.

Bob Vander Plaats, president of The Family Leader, made the assessment after his group’s summit last week. The event brought in a number of top GOP contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination, though Mr. Trump was a no-show.

Mr. Vander Plaats, in a tweet Monday, said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley “intrigued and impressed” and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was “inspired and on message.”

He said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed “command and validated his leadership bona fides.”

Mr. Vander Plaats hasn’t endorsed anyone ahead of the Iowa caucus in January, but he is considered an influential figure among Iowa evangelicals and boosted past caucus winners, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in 2016.

Mr. Vander Plaats said the high point of last week’s event was Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signing new abortion restrictions, while he pegged the “biggest loss” to Mr. Trump “as it becomes more clear … people want to turn the page.”

The ex-president ruffled some feathers by declining to attend the summit and by criticizing Ms. Reynolds over her decision to remain neutral in the 2024 primary.

Mr. Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 primary, often attracting more than half of the electorate in early polling while Mr. DeSantis is his nearest challenger, often garnering over 20%.

