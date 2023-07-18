A man was shot and killed Monday night just outside the District of Columbia’s Catholic University amid a rash of violent crimes by the college this month.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found a man lying unconscious and not breathing when they arrived near the intersection of Monroe and 7th streets in Northeast around 9:45 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt.

He was seen fleeing in the direction of the Brookland/CUA Metro Station while armed with a handgun.

Catholic University said in a statement that it wasn’t sure if the victim or the suspect had ties to the college.

The killing added to the violence around the campus.

A recent graduate was seriously injured during a daytime mob assault on July 13 while walking from the Metro station to an off-campus apartment. The victim is expected to recover, and police are looking for suspects, according to Catholic University.

A Kentucky teacher was shot and killed this month on the college campus in an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

The teacher, 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, was visiting D.C. for a workshop and to celebrate Independence Day with his family.

Police arrested 22-year-old suspect Jaime Macedo last week and charged him with murder over the incident.

“We have asked for emergency meetings with the MPD’s 4th and 5th districts to address the serious concerns we have about the crime that has occurred just footsteps away from our campus,” the university said in a statement.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.