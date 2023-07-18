Dylan Mulvaney has become history’s first beer refugee.

The transgender social-media influencer ended a month-long hiatus from social media to say she had fled the U.S. to feel safe from the backlash against her partnership with Bud Light.

“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually,” Ms. Mulvaney said in a TikTok video posted Monday from Lima, Peru.

The video did not provide an expected U.S. return date.

Since Bud Light partnered with Ms. Mulvaney, its sales have cratered, the parent company has lost billions in stock value, multiple marketing executives have resigned or taken leave, and the brand has become a frequent target of boycotts and demonstrations of public contempt.

