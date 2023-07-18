A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the Gulf of Fonseca on Tuesday shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala.

Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline around the gulf on the Pacific coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.