House Republicans on Tuesday hammered Democratic lawmakers for anti-Israel rhetoric as the chamber prepared to go on record about where members stand on antisemitism.

The vote on a GOP-backed resolution condemning antisemitism, which follows a Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal calling Israel a “racist state,” comes ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the Capitol on Wednesday.

“This legislation really deals with the overall desire for us to stand up against antisemitism,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican. “You’ve seen many people on the left express those kinds of views. We’re having a very direct piece of legislation that stands up against antisemitism, so [Ms. Jayapal] is not the only one, but Democrats should have to answer for her statements.”

The resolution authored by Rep. August Pfluger, Texas Republican, that will test lawmakers’ support for Jewish people.

“The contrast between our two parties could not be more different,” said House Whip Tom Emmer, Minnesota Republican.

The resolution does not name Ms. Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who drew sharp criticism from Republicans when she called Israel a “racist state.”

Ms. Jayapal’s comments, which she attempted to walk back, elicited a complicated response from House Democrats who strived to avoid alienating U.S. voters in both Israel and Palestinian camps.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said that Israel was not a racist state. He added that his fellow Democratic lawmakers are “determined to make sure support for Israel in Congress remains strongly bipartisan.”

Despite attempts at unifying the conference, at least five Democrats plan to boycott Mr. Herzog’s address on Wednesday.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.