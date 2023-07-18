GOP House brass slammed special counsel Jack Smith’s letter to former President Donald Trump, calling the move another example of the Biden administration weaponizing the Justice Department.

Mr. Trump announced Tuesday on Truth Social that he was notified about the letter declaring him a target of a grand jury investigation into events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol. The letter stipulated that Mr. Trump had four days to “report to the grand jury,” a requirement that the former president interpreted as an omen of indictment and arrest.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York called foul on the letter during the House leadership’s weekly press conference.

“We have yet again another example of Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice targeting his top political opponent, Donald Trump,” Ms. Stefanik said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, similarly decried Mr. Smith’s letter. She said the special counsel was weaponizing the DOJ based on a “complete lie” about Mr. Trump.

Ms. Greene added that Mr. Trump should not face an indictment over the former president’s storage of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago.

“Now they’re going to try to charge him with some kind of seditious conspiracy on January 6; it’s ridiculous,” Ms. Greene said. “Saying march peacefully, go in peace to the Capitol, how is that seditious conspiracy? It’s not.”

