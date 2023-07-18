NEWS AND OPINION:

One lawmaker has offered a clear directive to those who protect America. That would be Rep. Carlos Gimenez, chairman of the Homeland Security subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security.

The Florida Republican weighed in on the existing and future security threats in the Arctic region during a hearing Tuesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“The United States is one of only eight countries globally with territory above the Arctic Circle, so what happens in the Arctic directly impacts U.S. citizens. Historically, our adversaries have targeted the United States in the High North to undermine our national security,” Mr. Gimenez said, citing examples from both World War II and the Cold War.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is building up its military capabilities in the Arctic, including its existing fleet of heavy icebreakers. China, meanwhile, is “attempting to stake out interests in Arctic affairs,” Mr. Gimenez said.

The U.S. can’t afford to ignore this increased interest in the Arctic, or the fact that the American military relies on flight routes through the Arctic for a variety of vital reasons.

“The U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreakers have long been an integral component of the U.S. government’s presence in the Arctic. However, I am concerned that the delays the Coast Guard is experiencing with the development and deployment of the new Polar Security Cutters will negatively impact the Coast Guard’s ability to carry out its diverse mission set, and protect the homeland in the Arctic,” the lawmaker advised.

FOXIFIED

During the week of July 10-16, Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network of all during primetime hours and throughout the day, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The network bested its news rivals with an average daily primetime audience of 1.5 million viewers, compared to MSNBC with 1.2 million and CNN with 503,000. Fox News also topped such non-news competition as ESPN, the Hallmark Channel and HGTV.

The standout programs for the week were “The Five” (2.5 million average daily viewers), “Jesse Watters Primetime” (2.1 million) and “Hannity” (2 million). Maria Bartiromo’s interview with former President Donald Trump also drew the largest weekend audience with an audience of 1.6 million.

A MEDIA FORCE

Salem Media Group Inc. has announced the passing of its co-founder, Stuart Epperson. He was 86.

Mr. Epperson was the co-founder of the conservative and faith-driven powerhouse in 1986, along with his brother-in-law, Edward Atsinger.

Salem is the force behind a fierce media outreach which includes Townhall.com, PJ Media, HotAir.com, Regnery Publishing, Salem Podcast Network and talk radio programming hosted by Dennis Prager, Mike Gallagher, Eric Metaxas, Sebastian Gorka and Hugh Hewitt. Salem also owns and operates 101 radio stations; 3,100 affiliate radio stations also air Salem’s programming.

Mr. Epperson was a former member of the board of directors of the National Religious Broadcasters Association. In 2005, Time magazine named him one of the 25 most influential evangelicals in America, and he was a member and past president of the conservative Council for National Policy. In 1984 and 1986, he also was the Republican nominee for the U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

“Stuart will be greatly missed by many. I will miss him, but I take comfort in realizing that he is already receiving his reward for a life well-lived. A life that personifies the words of the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7-8: ‘I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing,’” Mr. Atsinger, now Salem Media Group executive chairman, said in a written statement.

MEANWHILE IN CALIFORNIA

Climate concerns persist in Hollywood.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the UCLA Lab School have announced the formation of the Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund to support a new climate-education program for students ages 4-12, set to launch ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The school’s motto is “Education for democracy and a just society,” by the way.

“This fund is endowed for perpetual support and will provide assistance that is critical to maintaining the diversity of our student population for generations to come. The climate education program will work to inspire the next generation of young climate leaders and educate our youth about how to protect our planet,” the school said in a written statement.

“I was fortunate enough to attend the Lab School due to the generous contributions of UCLA donors, and my experience profoundly transformed my worldview. I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity, and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors,” Mr. DiCaprio said, also in a written statement.

The university lauded the creation of the new “Climate Justice Education Program” and the donor, but did not disclose the amount of the donation.

“DiCaprio has built long standing relationships with many of the great thought leaders of our time. He is deeply engaged with the most pressing issues we face — climate change, access to clean water, biodiversity protection, conservation, and disaster relief. As an actor, environmentalist, and philanthropist, DiCaprio has become highly respected for his work in support of organizations and initiatives dedicated to securing a sustainable future for our planet,” the school advised.

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of U.S. adults say they aspire to own a “dream car” over a “dream home.”

• 40% say they would pay more than $100,000 to own their dream car.

• 26% say technology is a leading factor when determining what dream car they would buy.

• 25% cite performance, 25% cite safety features.

• 23% cite reliability, 20% cite emotional appeal.

SOURCE: A Carvana/OnePoll survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted May 18-23 and released Friday.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com

