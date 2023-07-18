President Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog at the White House Tuesday with tensions between the two countries mounting over Israel’s plans to overhaul the nation’s judicial system.

And Mr. Biden played host amid withering criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about his stance toward Israel.

Still, Mr. Biden used the meeting to reaffirm the U.S.’s commitment to Israel without mentioning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is driving the judiciary overhaul and has been snubbed by the Biden White House.

“This friendship, I believe, is just simply unbreakable,” Mr. Biden said ahead of the meeting with Mr. Herzog.

Mr. Herzog echoed the sentiment, assuring reporters that the nations “may have some differences” but share an “unbreakable bond.”

“I bring a message of greeting and gratitude from the people of Israel, the entire country of Israel, from all sides of the political spectrum,” he said.

As he left the White House, Mr. Herzog said the meeting was “beautiful” and Mr. Biden reiterated his “ironclad” commitment to Israel.

Mr. Biden spoke to Mr. Netanyahu by phone on Monday and invited him to meet in the U.S. before the end of the year. However, the White House would not commit to an Oval Office meeting such as the one for Mr. Herzog.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that she had “nothing to confirm” about when and where the meeting would take place.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson said Monday that Mr. Biden’s invitation to Mr. Netanyahu does not mean his concerns have abated.

Mr. Biden has been critical of Mr. Netanyahu’s efforts to overhaul Israel’s independent judiciary by weakening the Israeli Supreme Court’s power over the executive and legislative branches. Mr. Biden has also complained about Israel’s expansion of its settlements in the West Bank.

Mr. Biden recently said Mr. Netanyahu’s government includes some of “the most extremist members of cabinets that I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, Republicans hammered Mr. Biden for waiting seven months after Mr. Netanyahu was sworn into office in December before extending an invitation.

“What this Biden administration has done, I think, has been disgraceful. The way they treat a strong ally like Prime Minister Netanyahu has been disgraceful,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mr. DeSantis said Mr. Biden should “butt out” of Mr. Netanyahu’s plans to transform the country’s courts.

on the other side of U.S. politics, Democrats complained that there was no difference between Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Herzog, saying neither is committed to finding a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

“Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to ‘crush’ Palestinian hopes of statehood — essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat.

Ms. Omar pledged that she would join other leftwing lawmakers boycotting Mr. Herzog’s address to Congress on Wednesday.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.