Texas officials on Tuesday vehemently denied a new press report that they had ordered police to push illegal immigrant children back into the Rio Grande and refused to give water to those who make it across the river from Mexico.

State officials insisted their mission is focused on saving lives, and they said no orders have been given that would threaten the lives of illegal immigrants.

The strong denial was sparked by stories Monday in The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News that a state trooper had said he and his colleagues had been ordered to “push children into the Rio Grande” and were told “not to give water to migrants,” even in cases of extreme heat.

The trooper, in an email to a supervisor, also recounted a pregnant woman who was caught on the razor wire and a 4-year-old girl who tried to sneak through the wire and was pushed back by National Guard troops.

The state officials said they are trying to funnel migrants toward legal border crossings, and acknowledged employing tough measures to control the flow of people, including using razor wire to block off parts of the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. But they cast the move as a way to deter dangerous crossings, rather than an attempt to intimidate or endanger those that are attempting to enter illegally.

“No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally,” said the three officials, Texas border czar Mike Banks, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant Major General Thomas Suelzer.

They added: “The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross. With migrants from over 150 countries encouraged by open border policies to risk their lives and make this dangerous trek to enter our country illegally, Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry.”

The media reports sparked fierce denunciations from immigration activists, who have cheered the Biden administration’s more relaxed approach to illegal immigration and excoriated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempts to fill border gaps by using his own manpower and resources.

“Yes, the details are a shocking new low from Gov. Greg Abbott and they cry out for a reckoning. However, I’m doubtful that Gov. Abbott is capable of self-reflection or real accountability,” said Mario Carrillo, a Texas-based operative for America’s Voice, a leading advocacy group.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, Texas Democrat, called the reports “absolutely monstrous.”

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the reports “despicable,” and while she said she didn’t know if they were true, she took a shot at Mr. Abbott anyway.

“I would say, sadly, it would not be surprising from a governor, who, let’s not forget, on Christmas Eve, put migrant children on the streets in below-zero-degree temperatures. That’s what we saw from this governor,” she said.

The Texas officials said state personnel deployed to the border are “prepared to detect and respond to any individuals who may need water or medical attention.”

The officials did, though, defend the use of razor wire “that snags clothing,” calling it a critical deterrent to people making “life-threatening” crossings.

“Until President Biden reverses his open border policies and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue protecting Texans and Americans from the chaos along the border,” the officials said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.