Three teenage boys were shot following an argument in Times Square late Monday night, according to New York City police.

Police said that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both shot in the leg around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 41st Street in the heart of Manhattan’s entertainment district. Both teens were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they’re listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy later checked himself into Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is also in stable condition.

Police told WABC-TV that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victims and a male suspect.

Authorities believe the victims and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting wasn’t random.

The suspect was still at large as of Tuesday morning.

