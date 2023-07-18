Tucker Carlson’s new Twitter series will be sponsored by a company that pitches itself as the conservative alternative to Amazon.

Public Square inked a seven-figure deal with the popular right-wing media personality, according to CNBC.

The shopping app, which stylizes its name as PublicSq., describes itself as a “pro-life, pro-family and pro-freedom patriotic parallel economy.” It launched in July 2022.

CEO and founder Michael Seifert told National Review last month, “We’re going after Amazon” as the internet’s go-to marketplace.

The company has spoken out against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and environmental, social and governance policies that also have been criticized by right-wing politicians and influencers.

It’s the first advertiser for Mr. Carlson’s Twitter series, which premiered last month after the former Fox News host abruptly parted with the conservative media giant in April.

His departure from Fox News came shortly after the company settled a Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Mr. Carlson’s new show is being contested by Fox News, which sent its former star a cease-and-desist letter as the show was ramping up for its launch, according to Axios.

The former host’s contract with Fox — which precludes him from making content elsewhere — doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2024.

