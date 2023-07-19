A Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta was canceled Monday after several passengers experienced heat-related illnesses.

Delta apologized Tuesday for the cancellation.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on Flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation. Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin, and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International,” the airline said in a statement.

The passengers were on the ground for several hours due to delays, and the plane heated up. Several passengers and flight staff had to be carted off the plane by paramedics. It has not been confirmed how many people suffered illnesses related to the heat.

Temperatures reached well into the triple digits in Las Vegas on Monday, with a high of 108 degrees.

Passenger planes traditionally have air conditioning, even when they are on the tarmac. However, sometimes when the plane is switching between cooling systems, it may be unavailable, and airplanes, like cars, get hot quickly when in direct sunlight.

