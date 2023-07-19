A Georgia girl who was 4 years old when she went missing in April 2021 has been reunited with her father after being found in Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service accused the girl’s mother, Andrea McCord, and Ms. McCord’s boyfriend, Custodio Guerra, of kidnapping the girl from her father’s home in Smyrna, Georgia.

The girl was identified as Majesty Williams by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is now 6 years old.

“I am incredibly grateful and overjoyed to be reunited with my daughter,” Mr. Williams said when the two-year ordeal ended. “I want to thank the Smyrna Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the U.S. Marshals for everything they did to find Majesty. Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home.”

Ms. McCord did not have full legal custody of Majesty, who is her biological daughter. On the day Majesty disappeared, Ms. McCord had a supervised visit with her while the girl’s father, James Williams, was working in the yard of his home in Smyrna.

Mr. Williams would later discover his estranged wife and his daughter were missing. So was his car, according to authorities.

Ms. McCord later texted Mr. Williams to explain that the car was parked at a local grocery store with the keys under the seat.

Mr. Williams then reported his daughter missing to the Smyrna Police Department.

After over two years of searching, Majesty was found on Saturday with Ms. McCord and Mr. Guerra in the town of Rioverde in the central Mexican state of San Luis de Potosi. Mexican police took all three into custody and turned them over to American authorities.

Ms. McCord and Mr. Guerra are in police custody, both charged with interstate interference with child custody.

