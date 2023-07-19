Shoppers in San Francisco have seen convenience store products locked behind plastic cases, but now one Walgreens has gone as far as chaining its freezer doors shut.

Frustrated employees at the store in the city’s Richmond District decided to wrap the heavy metal chains around its hard-hit freezer section last week, according to local ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

Now, to sate a Ben & Jerry’s craving, customers must press a button that plays a message over the store’s PA system, prompting a store associate to come and assist the shopper.

One employee told the station about witnessing 15 to 20 shoplifters a day.

“It’s getting worse, yes, because more and more people are coming into the west side of the city on the 38 bus line, and they are getting off and they are stealing out of this store,” a San Francisco police officer told KGO.

San Francisco has seen a 20% increase in reported shoplifting crimes from 2019 to 2022.

The National Retail Federation said San Francisco and Bay Area neighbor Oakland are the two cities most affected by organized retail crime in the country.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.