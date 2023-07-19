The man known as the Sticky Note Bandit has now pulled off three heists in less than two weeks throughout the Houston area, according to federal authorities.

The FBI on Tuesday said the accused robber successfully stole from the Bank of America in west Houston.

Photos released by federal agents showed the Black male suspect dressed as a woman while wearing a green sweater and black wig along with a black purse and white medical face mask. He is said to have a thin to medium build and stand 5 feet 8 inches.

The man robbed two banks July 5-13 by dressing as a woman, passing to the teller a threatening sticky note demanding money and leaving with the loot.

Federal agents said the robber took undisclosed amounts of cash from a Hancock Whitney Bank in northwest Houston on July 5 and a Wells Fargo Bank in southwest Houston on July 13.

The robber tried to hold up a Wells Fargo in east Houston on July 11, but the teller went to a secure room after receiving the sticky note. The robber soon left without any money.

No one was physically hurt during the robberies, authorities said.

