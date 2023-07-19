Vivek Ramaswamy is running to be the nation’s first Hindu president and he’s running in a Republican Party steeped in — and demanding a return to — Judeo-Christian values.

Indeed, GOP primary voters in early-voting states such as Iowa have shown a penchant in presidential cycles for rallying behind candidates who wear their Christian faith on their sleeve.

But Ramaswamy does not see his faith, passed down to him from his Indian-born parents, as an impediment. In fact, he says there is significant overlap between the different religions.

“I’m a Hindu, and I raised my kids in the same tradition, but we share the same Judeo-Christian values that this nation was founded on,” Mr. Ramaswamy said in an interview with editors and reporters at The Washington Times. “Part of the reason I’m able to stand for religious liberty and the revival of faith, as clearly and unapologetically as I have, is perhaps because I am a member of a younger generation.”

From his perspective, Mr. Ramaswamy sees a new focus on Judeo-Christian values filling a gaping void in people’s lives and making them less susceptible to the liberal woke agenda that he said is poisoning the nation.

Asked about the overlap between Christianity and Hinduism, Mr. Ramaswamy said his faith teaches him the importance of the nuclear family as well as sacrifice and civil duty.

“These are ideals that are deeply woven into my own faith-based tradition, my own family upbringing of sacrifice, doing your duty, the belief that God put us here for a reason,” he said. “It is our job to carry out God’s plan, whatever that plan is that he has for us.”

Mr. Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old biotech millionaire, has been an early surprise in the 2024 presidential race, delivering a message that has resonated nationwide with Republican voters.

His newfound popularity also provided him with a platform to reassure voters that his faith is not much different than theirs. He said they have a heck of a lot in common.

The political reality, however, is Americans historically prefer presidential candidates grounded in Christianity.

Voters often see a candidate’s worldview through their religious faith and find solace in rallying behind candidates that are part of their spiritual tribes.

Mitt Romney’s Mormon faith proved to be a sticking point in the 2012 GOP race for some voters in Iowa where born-again and evangelical Christians have comprised more than half of the Republican caucusgoers in nomination contests.

Mr. Romney finished second in Iowa to former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Mr. Santorum ran a shoestring campaign that centered on the role his Roman Catholic faith played in his public life.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also rode their deep roots in the Christian communities to victories in the 2008 and 2016 caucuses, respectively.

Mr. Ramaswamy is also running on his faith. On the campaign trail, he speaks about “hard truths.” The first of which, he said, is “God is real.”

He also is making the case that there is a deep craving across the country, particularly among younger generations, to have something “bigger than themselves to believe it.”

Mr. Ramaswamy said he is optimistic he can win over members of faith-based communities because he is being honest about his spirituality and he plans to set a moral example for the next generation of leaders.

“The standard I want to be held to is that I want to lead this country and even live my life, as a parent, as a father and as a president, [so] that parents, including Christian parents, across this country can look their kids in the eye and tell them in good conscience that I want you to grow up and be like him,” he said. “It’s not a bargain.”

“Yes, we’ll get the good judicial appointments, right, we’ll stand for religious liberty, but it’s not a deal. Because it’s who I am, who we are,” he said. “And so far, I think that people are incredibly open to that.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.