Atlanta police have arrested a mother and charged her with shooting her teenage son Thursday night after she pulled a gun on the teen during an argument over a video game console.

Authorities charged Jaquana Butler, 34, with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and cruelty to children for the shooting inside her home in the southwestern part of the city.

Butler’s 17-year-old son was shot multiple times. The teen was alert and breathing when police arrived on the scene and took the boy to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Butler had been found guilty in 2019 of four counts of second-degree child cruelty, child cruelty by causing excessive physical or mental pain and battery family violence, according to court records obtained by the Daily Mail.

She was given six years on probation for the crimes.

The Mail also reported that Butler has faced charges for child abuse, abandonment of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery in the past, but didn’t say whether the mother had been convicted in those cases.

