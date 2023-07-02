Two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in a shooting just after midnight Sunday at a block party in southern Baltimore, authorities said.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 20-year-old man died at a hospital a short time after the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Court, Baltimore police said.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here, and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a predawn press conference near the scene. “I want those who are responsible to hear and hear me very clearly — we will not stop until we find you.”

Police said nine victims were taken to a hospital and 20 victims took themselves to the closest medical center. Three shooting victims remain in critical condition.

Authorities said the victims are all adults, but didn’t provide more details.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there were no suspects. He added that officers were reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses to generate leads.

